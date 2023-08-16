GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police arrested a Franklin County Municipal Court public defender Wednesday morning after they said they found child pornography in his home.

Stephen Chinn. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The Grandview Heights Division of Police took 39-year-old resident Stephen Chinn into custody on two felony counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor. As part of a child pornography investigation, they had served a search warrant at Chinn’s apartment near the intersection of West Goodale Street and Quay Avenue.

While there, GHPD said a mobile forensics team found images and videos of pre-pubescent girls, who were nude or being sexually abused, on electronic devices. Officers seized multiple electronics from Chinn’s home, and said additional charges could come after a full forensic examination.

Police said they did not find any reason to believe that Chinn had direct contact with any of the victims seen in the evidence they recovered. As of Wednesday, their investigation was ongoing.