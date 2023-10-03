COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A restaurant chain known for its chicken salad and pimento cheese is opening a new location in Grandview Crossing.

A company-owned Chicken Salad Chick is set to open at 1056 Dublin Road, marking its seventh location in Ohio and its third location in the Columbus area. The restaurant will have its grand opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday, when the first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.

Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick made its Ohio debut in 2019 with a franchise in Westerville. A company-owned location followed the next year in the New Albany area.

Chicken Salad Chick’s menu features an assortment of Southern-style chicken salads, a variety of pimento cheese flavors, grape salad, pasta salad and sandwiches.

“We offer over a dozen varieties of chicken salad, made fresh in-house every day,” Hannah Verdun, company marketing manager, said. “We like to say we have a little bit of something for everyone. The menu is split up into spicy, fruity and nutty, savory, so [there’s something] for every taste pallet.”

Chicken Salad Chick in Grandview Crossing will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information about its grand opening giveaways can be found here.