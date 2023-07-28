GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bridal boutique in Columbus is moving to a new home in Grandview Heights.

(Courtesy Photo/La Jeune Mariee)

La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection, previously located at 139 E. Main St., will call 1133 Goodale Blvd. its new home. CEO Lindsay Fork said she anticipated the wedding dress company would start booking new appointments at the Grandview location in August 2023. For brides who are already existing clients of La Jeune, Fork said they would be in contact about any appointment or pick-up location changes.

The building at 1133 Goodale Blvd. previously housed Search2Close Title, a realty and lending company. Since La Jeune Marie’s takeover, the company enlisted Axis Construction, GRAD Architects and Double Knot Home to renovate with visible changes to the exterior including a paint job and branding placed for the bridal boutique.

La Jeune Mariee CEO Lindsay Fork stands inside of the boutique’s new Grandview location. (Courtesy Photo/La Jeune Mariee)

Photos shared by La Jeune Mariee’s marketing team showed progress on an interior redesign as well. Marketing Director Victoria Tate told NBC4 the new building would provide a bigger space and a more luxurious experience for its customers.

“This move and moment isn’t just special for the stylists and leadership, it’s elevating the unforgettable for the bride who is planning their most important day,” Tate said.

Separate from La Jeune, Fork also operates Luxe Redux Bridal, which currently has six locations — including in Columbus, Cincinnati and Cleveland — and is expanding into its seventh in Detroit.