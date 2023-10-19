GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus bridal boutique that relocated to Grandview Heights celebrated its move with a grand opening on Tuesday.

La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection, previously located at 139 E. Main St., will now call 1133 Goodale Boulevard home.

The building previously housed Search2Close Title, a realty and lending company. During La Jeune Mariee’s takeover, the company enlisted Axis Construction, GRAD Architects and Double Knot Home to renovate the building.

“We just wanted to grow our business and grow our options to brides,” Founder and CEO Lindsay Fork said.

The grand opening included a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the mayor of Grandview Heights, Greta Kearns.

CEO Lindsay Fork at the ribbon cutting ceremony (Photo Courtesy/La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection).

The inside of La Jeune Mariee’s newly renovated building (Photo Courtesy/La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection).

The exterior of La Jeune Mariee’s new Grandview location. (Photo Courtesy/La Jeune Mariee Bridal Collection)

Fork said La Jeune Mariee prides itself on its size-inclusive selection and diverse price points. Gowns at the boutique range from $1,500 to over $15,000.

Outside of wedding dresses, the boutique carries accessories including jewelry, veils, earrings, headpieces, capes, overskirts and belts.

As a sister store to La Jeune Mariee, Fork also operates Luxe Redux Bridal, an off-the-rack designer bridal boutique. Luxe Redux currently has seven boutique locations in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

According to Fork, a Luxe Redux Bridal will be moving into the Columbus space previously occupied by La Jeune Mariee.