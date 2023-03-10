GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new sports bar is ready for patrons — whether you’re an Ohio University Bobcat, Grandview Bobcat or another Ohio sports fan altogether.

The Bobcat Sports Bar is gearing up for its grand opening just in time for March Madness, and its employees are hoping to see the Ohio Bobcats on the bar’s 19 screens.

The family-friendly sports bar features stadium seating, arcade games and pub food. While it’s Bobcat-focused, its owners want the bar to be a destination for all Columbus sports. Dimitri Hatzifotinos, the bar’s owner, said he’s eager to bring the Bobcat spot to the Grandview area.

“I’m a proud OU Bobcat. I graduated in 2000 and I have friends that I’ve made that are lifelong friends from OU, and I love everything about the green and white, but I also have two kids that are in Grandview schools. So we tried to combine the blue and white with the green and white to make a concept that is good for the whole Bobcat community,” Hatzifotinos said.

The Bobcat Sports Bar’s grand opening will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at 1099 W. First Ave. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and watch party for the Columbus Crew game.