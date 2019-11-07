Grandview Heights man wants to see city ban plastic straws, bags

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Grandview Heights man is hoping his community becomes the next in Central Ohio to pass a ban on plastic bags and straws.

Brian Will has lived in Grandview Heights for eight years, and he is active in advocating for environmental causes.

“I have a strong passion for animals, fish, rivers, lakes and oceans,” he said.

Brian said he first approached city leaders, several months ago, about a possible ban and he remains hopeful that one will soon be enacted.

“In Grandview, I’d like to see a ban on plastic straws and plastic bags,” he explained. “These plastic bags are often not disposed of properly, or not reused. They end up in the environment blowing in the wind, the trees or stuck on a fence. In the case of plastic straws, they end up on the ground. Many of these end up in the sewer system, which ultimately goes to the river and they’re harmful to fish.”

Will’s proposal comes at the same time that state lawmakers are considering companion bills which, if passed, would prevent local municipalities from passing bans on plastic bags.

One of those bills remains in a Senate committee, while the other is awaiting a vote from the House of Representatives.

Rep. Don Jones (R-Freeport), one of the sponsors of the house bill, said his proposal would maintain uniformity across the state and help business owners in not having to adapt to the laws of different municipalities.

“When it comes to being responsible with plastic bags, containers or whatever they might be, we need to work together to try to find some credible source for recycling, or reuse, or something rather than just – lets throw them out and lets not have them,” Jones said.

Greta Kearns, the newly elected mayor of Grandview Heights, said she is open to having a discussion about a possible ban on plastic bags and straws within the city.

“I’m not opposed to it, but I think we’d want to see what’s feasible,” she said. “I would generally favor an incremental approach and I would start with who’s in the business community, and what are their concerns with it and how should we go about this from a partnership perspective.”



Kearns also said she wants to see how state lawmakers act on the issue.

“I don’t want to waste time making a law that’s going to be completely nullified overnight because the state has preempted it,” she said.

Earlier this year, Bexley officials passed a ban on the use of plastic bags and straws. It is expected to begin taking effect, next year.