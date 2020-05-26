Grandview Heights Library makes reading a walk in the park for kids

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Grandview Heights Library, along with Columbus Parks and Recreation Department, have created a “Story Walk” for the community at the C. Ray Buck Park.

Susan Calcatera and her granddaughter, Nora, go to the park frequently and love everything about this new installation.

“One day we were taking a walk. It was a beautiful day and we happened to walk up the path and it said number three so I was like, ‘Okay, is this around the whole park or just here?'” Calcatera said. “So, then we went over there and saw number two and I was like, ‘Nora, this is a story about a bear and his friends. So, we walked around the whole thing and it was great. It was just lovely.”

You can take a stroll around the park and visit the reading stations placed along the pathway. Each station is a page in the book along with pictures and questions to engage kids in conversation. The library is calling it a “delightful and innovative way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time.”

“It’s wonderful,” Calcatera said. “I mean we read books all the time but to come out on a beautiful day and just see something like this and talk about it. We can’t wait for the next one to come out.”