Grandview coffee shop closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A coffee shop in Grandview has temporarily closed after an employee there tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to a social media post, Stauf’s Coffee Roasters announced Saturday afternoon that it is closing immediately to clean and sanitize the store.

“Grandview is walk up outside only and has excellent touchless protections in place,” Stauf’s president Mark Swanson wrote on Facebook.

According to the post, the infected person last worked on Wednesday, and Stauf’s was alerted to the test result Saturday afternoon.

Stauf’s is asking its entire Grandview staff to get a COVID-19 test, which the shop will pay for if necessary, and begin quarantining until they have results.

“We will pay for testing if they need it, we will pay for quarantine, and if anyone is food insecure, we have the ability to provide meals and home goods,” Swanson wrote.

Swanson also promised to let the shop’s customers know what is happening at all times.

“So far everyone is healthy and we are grateful,” the post concludes. “We will take care of our team. But we will also take care of our community by sharing everything we know, when we know it, and what we are doing at every step.”

The post does not state when the shop will reopen.