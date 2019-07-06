Grandmother remembers generosity, problems of woman found dead in Alum Creek Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A heartbroken grandmother speaks out after an officer found her granddaughter dead in a shallow grave Friday.

Delaware County Sheriffs said an officer found Brittany McDowell, 28, at Alum Creek State Park.

Police said the discovery was made near the pull-off area in the 6400 block of State Route 37 near Alum Creek State Park.

On Friday, McDowell’s grandmother, Sharon Heally, recalled her granddaughter.

“Always when she’s leaving, she’d always say, ‘I love you, grandma,'” Heally said. “And I would say, ‘I love you, too, Brittany.'”

That was the last thing Heally said to her granddaughter, who she helped raise.

“It’s just rough,” Heally said.

Just a few hours before this interview, Heally had found out her granddaughter’s body was discovered in a shallow grave.

Heally remembers McDowell for the good things.

“She would give you the shoes off her feet, her clothes off her back,” she said.

However, she also mourns over what McDowell’s life had become.

“She got out and walked out the streets on Sullivan. You know what I’m saying,” Heally said. “She had a drug addiction problem.”

According to Heally, McDowell’s drug problem would often be transfered from one drug to another.

“She’d say, ‘Grandma, I’m getting off of it. I’m off the heroin, I’m doing crack.’ She said, ‘Pretty soon, I’ll be off of that,'” Heally said. “We try to help her, but we couldn’t. You can only go so far with it.”

Heally offered a warning for parents and their children.

“I hope all the young kids watching see what drugs does to families,” she said through tears. “It tears everyone apart.”

Heally doesn’t want what happened to her granddaughter to happen to anyone else.

She prays anyone watching who knows what happened to McDowell calls the Delaware Police to help solve the case.

McDowell’s funeral service will be Wednesday.