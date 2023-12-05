BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are missing after a fire destroyed a home in Jefferson township, east of Columbus early Tuesday morning.

Multiple fire crews responded to the home on the 6600 block of Greylag Street of the East Broad neighborhood in Jefferson Township. According to Jefferson Township fire chief Brad Shull, four people were in the home when the fire broke out, two people escaped during the blaze, while two people are still unaccounted for, including an elderly woman and a young boy.

Shull confirmed that the woman was in the home with her three grandchildren, including two girls, ages 11 and 12, who were able to escape.

The fire was reported at around 2:30 a.m. and the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. By 3 a.m. the home was nearly destroyed. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze by around 4 a.m.

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Jefferson Township. Four people were inside the home, two remain missing hours later, Dec. 5, 2023. (NBC4/Matthew Herchik)

Investigators are on the scene, but Chief Hull said it will be daylight before crews can enter the home and search for the missing people. NBC4 will have more information as it becomes available.