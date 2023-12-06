BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) – The identities of the victims who were found dead in the aftermath of a house fire in Jefferson Township have been named.

According to St. Pius X School in Reynoldsburg, pre-K student De’Andre Berry-Samba and his grandmother Marielda Nangah did not survive an early Tuesday morning fire that destroyed a home in Jefferson Township.

In a social media post, the St. Pius school announced it has created a GoFundMe account for the Berry-Samba family, which included Nangah, 71, De’Andre Berry-Samba and two of De’Andre’s sisters, who managed to escape the home.

Multiple crews went to the home in the 6600 block of Greylag Street, located in the East Broad neighborhood in Jefferson Township. According to Fire Chief Brad Shull, a woman and her three grandchildren were in the home when the fire broke out. Two girls, ages 11 and 12, escaped the fire, but the grandmother and her grandson, who is believed to be four or five years old, did not make it. They were found together approximately 10 hours after the fire began.

The fire was first reported after 2 a.m. and the home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. By 3 a.m., the home was nearly destroyed. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze by around 4 a.m.

Firefighters left the scene as of 11 a.m. but investigators remained with crews removing debris and a portion of the front wall of the home. The heavy-duty equipment was also being used to stabilize the home while investigators continued to work inside the building.

Jefferson Township fire crews battle a blaze that destroyed a home on Greylag Street in Blacklick, Dec. 5, 2023. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

A drone was also used to look inside the home while searching for Nangah and her grandson. The two girls told firefighters that they saw their grandmother trying to close doors in the home before they were able to get out and knock on a neighbor’s door for help. One of the girls reportedly tried to go back into the home to help, but the smoke forced her back.

“They were found together, it was a grandmother and grandson,” Shull said. “The reports from the other children that got out are that grandma was trying to close doors and isolate things for them to escape. So, though she succumbed, obviously her efforts were heroic last night.”

The GoFundMe page read, in part, “On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, one of our St. Pius X School families experienced a tragic and devastating loss. The entire SPX community is hurting for (the Berry-Samba) family, and we are planning to surround them with love, prayers, and support. Obviously, they have lost everything in this fire, so beyond funeral expenses, they will need to replace all of their belongings. Additionally, with this happening around the holidays, we’d like to make sure the girls are able to feel some extra love on Christmas.”