Grand jury indicts woman on charges of killing father, injuring mother in Upper Arlington shooting 

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Franklin County Grand Jury has indicted a woman accused of killing her father and injuring her mother in Upper Arlington during trick-or-treat.

According to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien, at about 6:30pm, Oct. 31, during trick-or-treat, Upper Arlington police received a 911 call from Elizabeth Roth, saying that her daughter, Kristin Roth, had just shot both her and her husband in their home located on Colchester Road.

When officers arrived on scene, they found James Roth, 61, and his wife Elizabeth Roth, 60, both shot multiple times.

James Roth would later be pronounced dead at the hospital.

Elizabeth Roth was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told the police the couple had been shot by their daughter, Kristin Roth, 31.

Police later arrested Kristin Roth, 31, at her residence in the 4600 block of Merrifield Place.

On Wednesday, Kristin Roth was indicted for one count of Aggravated Murder, two counts of Murder, one count of Attempted Murder and one count of Felonious Assault (all counts with a Firearm Specification), for a total of five counts.

“There are multiple counts of murder with only one deceased victim because there are different methods to commit the crime of murder and the Prosecutor’s Office typically charges all methods,” O’Brien stated.

Kristin Roth is scheduled to be arraigned Friday, at 1:30pm in a Franklin County courtroom.