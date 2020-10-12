Grand Jury indicts 3 men for separate, unrelated murders

In this Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 photo, Traffic passes the federal courthouse in Columbus, Ohio. Lawyers representing human trafficking victims want a series of lawsuits alleging hotels across the country ignored signs of trafficking on their premises consolidated into a single federal case in the Columbus courthouse. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Darius Stovell, 20, has been indicted for the August 24 shooting death of 21-year-old Antoine Blackshear Jr. in front of the C-1 Carry-out located at 6044 Channingway Boulevard.

During a verbal altercation, Stovell pulled out a gun and shot Blackshear numerous times prior to fleeing the scene and travelling to Los Angeles where he was eventually arrested.

Stephen Ritter III, 23, has been indicted for the August 27 shooting death of his father, 50-year-old Stephen Ritter II on East Oak Street in Canal Winchester. Officers were dispatched to the home and found Ritter II dead in the residence from a gunshot wound to the neck. Ritter III was taken into custody at the scene.

Derek Boone II, 29, has been indicted for the September 24 shooting death of 30-year-old Cornelius Casimire in a residence in the 2000 block of Homestead Drive. Officers and medics arrived at the location and found the victim in an upstairs bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. Casimire was pronounced dead at the scene and Boone II was immediately taken into custody.