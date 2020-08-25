Graduate students stage protest at OSU over concerns of returning to campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A group of graduate students at the Ohio State University are protesting the return to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, among other concerns.

According to the Graduate Student Labor Coalition, a car caravan protest will circle the OSU Columbus campus, beginning from Bricker Hall on Annie and John Glenn Avenue, starting at 1p.m, Tuesday, and will be followed by a socially-distanced rally at and around Bricker Hall.

According to the coalition, graduate students will be protesting the dismissal of their concerns about the return to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group will also be demanding: