Grace period for expired licenses, IDs and vehicle registrations ending Dec. 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The grace period for expired licenses, ID cards and vehicle registrations is ending soon.

Six months ago, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced licenses, IDs and registrations, including plates and stickers, that expired on or after March 9 would be automatically extended until Dec. 1, which is now less than three weeks away.

Renewing a vehicle registration can be done online while renewing a license or ID card must be done in person.

You can minimize the time you’ll physically spend at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles if you:

Use the BMV’s checklists for a federally-compliant or standard credential to make sure you bring the right documents with you.

Get in line online before you go. Check the BMV’s locations page before visiting an agency to ensure that agency is open.

You may be required to wear a face covering in accordance with local and/or state mandates when visiting a deputy registrar or driver examination location. Bring a face covering with you to ensure you can obtain the services you need.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is extending the REAL ID enforcement deadline beyond the current October 1, 2020 deadline. States require a twelve-month delay and the new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is October 1, 2021. The Department of Homeland Security will publish a notice of the new deadline in the Federal Register in the coming days.

REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards.

The purposes covered by the REAL ID Act are: accessing federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft.