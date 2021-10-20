COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives is partnering with Operation Warm to distribute shoes and coats to underserved children.

Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement through a statement Wednesday.

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that provides resources to children in need.

In 2020, Operation Warm and OFBCI provided more than 7,000 coats and more than 5,000 pairs of shoes to children throughout the state, according to the statement.

“Working together, this wonderful partnership helps Ohioans take care of Ohioans in their communities,” said Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine, who has worked with the program.

Ohio organizations wishing to receive coats or shoes through the program are invited to complete an application by November 1.