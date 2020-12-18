Columbus nursing homes among first in Ohio to receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine visited Crown Pointe while the residents received the coronavirus vaccine.

Highbanks Care Center, Crown Pointe Care Center and Woodview Care and Rehabilitation are among the ten nursing homes to receive the vaccine.

“We’re getting the vaccine in we want to get it into arms just as quickly as we can, so what we’re telling nursing homes is when Walgreens calls you, when CVS calls you… when they give you a date the wise thing to do is to just say yes on that date,” said Governor DeWine.

The governor chatted with several residents by video as they received their vaccine.

The Governor & First Lady watch virtually as nursing home residents receive the first doses @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/DBcT2EwgoP — Catherine Ross (@CatherineRossTV) December 18, 2020

He also says the state is not prioritizing certain facilities over others. He says it’s a matter of where and how quickly pharmacies can schedule visits.

Many in those homes haven’t been able to see their loved ones in person for months now. This could be a turning point for residents and their families.