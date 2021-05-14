Ohio to update mask orders based on new CDC guidance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine said the Ohio Department of Health will amend the state’s remaining health orders to comply with the newest CDC guidelines.

That means that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks in most situations. Those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and socially distance.

DeWine said that in keeping with the CDC recommendations, all Ohioans should continue to wear face masks in certain instances.

“The CDC still recommends everyone wear masks when they are in a healthcare setting, when they are travelling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business or employer that chooses to require masks,” DeWine said in a statement Friday. “Our order will be amended to reflect these recommendations, as well.”

DeWine emphasized that the most powerful tool to fight COVID-19 remains the vaccine, and he encouraged Ohioans to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is our path out of the pandemic, and it is our best protection against the virus. We are on the offense, and the science is unequivocal: Vaccines are our best weapon to fight COVID-19 and save lives!” DeWine said.

This week, DeWine called for Ohio’s health orders to be lifted on June 2. He said that timeline should give Ohioans plenty of time to be vaccinated.

In addition, he said businesses and other establishments may continue to require masks if they choose.

“Businesses also have every right to continue to use masks and to require them for employees and customers,” he said.