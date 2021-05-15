Governor DeWine remembers former State Rep. Otto Beatty, Jr.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is remembering Former State Representative Otto Beatty, Jr. as “a dedicated public servant who worked to make things better for the central Ohio community and the state.”

DeWine released a statement Saturday on Beatty’s death at the age of 81.

Fran and I were saddened to hear about the death of Otto Beatty, Jr. Otto Beatty, Jr. was a dedicated public servant who worked to make things better for the Central Ohio community and the state. He was a proud father, a successful lawyer, a businessman and a community leader. And, he loved being able to spend time with family and friends on our beautiful Lake Erie. Otto was a wise and respected public servant. His death is a great loss to Ohio. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy lives on through his family and their dedication to public service. Fran and I extend our deepest condolences to Congresswoman Joyce Beatty and are keeping the entire Beatty family in our thoughts and prayers. Governor Mike DeWine

Beatty’s death was announced Friday by his wife, Congresswoman Joyce Beatty.

She remembered him as “a devoted father, grandfather, amazing husband and confidante, friend to many, and dedicated leader in the community, Otto will be forever missed but his legacy will live on eternally.”