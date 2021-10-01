COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine rolled up their sleeves for their first booster shots, he said on Friday.

DeWine showed a picture of himself and his wife receiving the shots on social media, saying: “This week, Fran and I got our Pfizer #COVID19 booster shots at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

This week, Fran & I got our Pfizer #COVID19 booster shots at @OSUWexMed. I encourage Ohioans who are eligible for a booster to visit https://t.co/p44wrIdrBe to schedule an appointment to help ensure you maintain the highest protection over time and against variant strains. pic.twitter.com/CO2lFsP5Ls — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 1, 2021

“I encourage Ohioans who are eligible for a booster to visit http://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov to schedule an appointment to help ensure you maintain the highest protection over time and against variant strains.”

People who are eligible for the booster have completed both doses of Pfizer vaccine, and it’s been six months since the second dose. They are 18 or older and have underlying medical conditions, are at risk for COVID-19 exposure because of their job, or live in a long-term care or institutional setting.

Anyone who is 65 or older also can get the booster shot now.