Governor DeWine addresses supply concerns and locations for upcoming COVID vaccination doses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine addressed the state for a second time Thursday, this time with a focus on coronavirus.

He spent much of his time talking about the next phase of the vaccine rollout in Ohio, focusing on supply and demand.

He says the state is expecting 100 thousand doses of the coronavirus vaccine early next week.

DeWine saying there are 425,000 people that are 80+ fall into the next phase of vaccination plan.

“The shipments come in to Ohio beginning on Monday they arrive Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of each week and they go out to different locations.

We’ve told the federal government, we’ve told the pharmaceutical companies, we’ve given them 750 locations so if you’re 80 years of age beginning Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday those locations are available.

Statewide, there will be 750 vaccination sites across the Buckeye state.

They could be a local hospital, a pharmacy, a variety of places in urban and rural areas.

DeWine says that each site is responsible for their own scheduling and that the plan will be a work in progress.

The state will have a webpage active Friday morning that will break down each location by county or by zip code.

“We know that in rural areas this will be different than urban areas. In a rural area a small county will have 3, 4 locations and that will be a lot simpler. We know in an urban area it’s not going to be that easy and there will be many, many choices and people will have to navigate that and it will cause frustration,” he said.

DeWine says they didn’t want to start with large arenas with a big number of vaccines because of concerns of people waiting outside for hours upon hours.

He was asked if there would be a concern for people trying to double book several vaccination sites, desperate for the vaccine.

“I would think that and we’re going to see how this works the first week so what problems we have and I would think if you got an appointment for your dad and got it confirmed, you have no real incentive at that point to gain the system or go into many different ones. Just seems to me if people do get the appointment once they get that appointment they move on.”

The state doesn’t have a statewide system for scheduling. Again, that will be the vaccination site’s responsibilities.

People will be able to view where those locations will be Friday morning at Coronavirus.Ohio.gov.