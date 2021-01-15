Gov. Mike DeWine sending additional Ohio National Guard members to Washington

Security surrounds the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio will send additional National Guard members to Washington for the presidential inauguration in response to a request from the U.S. National Guard Bureau, Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Friday morning.

A news release from the governor’s office said about 1,000 Ohio National Guard members will be assisting federal authorities. Inauguration Day is Wednesday for President-elect Joe Biden.

DeWine signed a proclamation Thursday activating several hundred National Guard members to state duty with protests possible Downtown next week.

DeWine has ordered state facilities Downtown closed for several days next week, and Columbus City Hall and the Franklin County Courthouse will also be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during the certification of Electoral College results that gave Biden the victory over President Donald Trump. The House of Representatives has impeached Trump for incitement of insurrection based on a speech he gave moments before.

Officials remain concerned of similar actions during the inauguration in Washington and state capital cities.