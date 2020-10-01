Gov. DeWine to sign House Bill 614

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be signing House Bill 614, Thursday.

House Bill 614 will create the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council, which will reform the unemployment compensation system in Ohio.

The bill will also:

Require the Auditor of State to examine and make recommendations on the efficiency of the process

Require the Director of Job and Family Services to create a strategic staffing plan for employees who handle inquiries and claims for unemployment benefits

Require the Chancellor of Higher Education to create a template for workforce-education partnership programs

Provide for the distribution of some federal coronavirus relief funding to local subdivisions

Extend the renewal deadline for concealed handgun licenses for 90 days or until June 30, 2021, whichever is later

Allow licensees to apply for or renew licenses with any county sheriff until that date

Authorize the conveyance of certain state-owned land

Provide funding for community projects, to make approprations, and to declare an emergency

Local communities receiving funding through the bill as part of the CARES act:

$1,316,530 to the City of Hilliard

$1,274,440 to the City of Upper Arlington

$83,423 to Brown Township

$145,080 to Norwich Township

$240,106 to Pleasant Township

$624,968 to Prairie Township

$66,017 to Sharon Township

DeWine announced he would be signing the bill at 4 p.m., after Thursday’s scheduled briefing on coronavirus in Ohio.