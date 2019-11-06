Live Now
Jurors to begin deliberating in sentencing phase of Quentin Smith trial
Gov. DeWine to sign bill creating Tyler's Law

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is set to sign bill 189 Wednesday, creating Tyler’s Law.  

The measure calls for improvement to amusement ride safety protocols, including more inspections and better record keeping.  

The changes were inspired by the tragedy at the 2017 Ohio State Fair, when 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell died, and seven others were injured when the Fire Ball ride broke apart.  

Tyler had planned to pursue a career with the marines, and his mother tells NBC4 this is now his way of protecting his community.  

A signing ceremony will be happening at the Statehouse around 2pm, Wednesday.  

There is an emergency clause on Tyler’s Law, so when the governor signs the bill, it immediately goes into effect. 

