COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be unveiling the new Fulton Street to I-70 eastbound ramp, Tuesday, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new ramp will restore direct access from downtown Columbus to I-70EB.

The construction of the ramp is part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Downtown Ramp Up, a $1.4 billion project to rebuild the I-70/71 corridor through downtown Columbus.

There ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2:15 p.m.