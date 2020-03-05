Gov. DeWine to hold COVID-19 coronavirus preparedness summit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be holding a summit for local health officials on COVID-19 coronavirus preparedness. 

The summit is planned to start at 10am, Thursday and will feature Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton, and other state and local health officials. 

Among the topics expected to be covered at the summit includes what actions need to be taken when a COVID-19 case is confirmed in the state, identifying the most vulnerable populations and a federal perspective.  

