Gov. DeWine to detail new criminal justice and public safety initiatives

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be providing details of new criminal justice and public safety initiatives proposed in his Executive Budget, during a news conference Wednesday.

A release from DeWine’s office states the initiatives focus on improving community-police relations, reducing gun crimes and drug trafficking, and protecting Ohio’s schools and students.

DeWine released his proposed state budget for the 2022-23 period Monday afternoon.

His Wednesday news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.