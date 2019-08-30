Gov. DeWine to announce findings in review of Strauss case

Breaking News
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be releasing the findings of a working group’s review into the state medical board’s handling of complaints against a now-dead Ohio State team doctor who investigators say sexually abused at least 177 students decades ago. 

DeWine is scheduled to announce the findings at a 11am news conference, Friday.

In May, DeWine ordered a working group to review an unredacted version of the report to see what the medical board knew and when in regards to former OSU doctor Richard Strauss.  

“The public has the right to hold all of us accountable and has the right in this particular case to hold the medical board accountable,” DeWine stated. 

DeWine says that Strauss’ suicide in 2005 means he can’t be held accountable, but that learning the facts might prevent a repeat. 

