Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, DeWine tested positive after he took a test for COVID-19 as part of the standard protocol to greet President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland. 

DeWine has no symptoms at the present time, the release states.

“Governor DeWine is returning to Columbus where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested,” according to the release.

DeWine’s office says he plans to follow protocol for COVID-19 and quarantine at his home in Cedarville for the next 14 days.

Lt. Governor Jon Husted also took the COVID-19 test today as part of the protocol to greet the president.  Lt. Governor tested negative.

After landing in Ohio, President Trump took a moment to acknowledge the governor’s positive test and wish him well.

Just over two weeks ago, Governor DeWine made it mandatory to wear masks while in public in each of Ohio’s 88 counties.

The latest coronavirus case numbers for the state will be released by the Ohio Department of Health around 2 p.m.

