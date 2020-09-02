Gov. DeWine says he would have done some things differently with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Six months ago this week the COVID-19 saga began in Ohio, changing the lives of everyone across the state.

For weeks we heard from Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted, and then Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton everyday. Looking back on the past six months Tuesday, DeWine said there are things he would have done differently.

“I think the mask mandate if we had done it earlier, it would have been better,” he said. “What I was trying to gauge– and you know we talked about it very early on– but my calculation is that people were not ready to accept that, and you can only push people so much.”

Despite that, DeWine was not slow to act on other things. He was the first governor in the country to order the closure of schools, according to the Washington Post. He made the order on March 12. Two days after the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the state.

He also made the announcement that The Arnold Sports Festival, one of Ohio’s largest events of the year, would go on in a minimal capacity with no spectators or expo.

“That was a tough decision. It was tough because no one had done that nationwide,” he said about the Arnold.

What I ask myself everyday for six months is ‘Are we doing enough?’ I’m still asking myself that question, and we constantly keep looking at things that we should be doing. Gov. Mike DeWine, (R) Ohio

“What the experts keep telling us is ‘You’re making the decisions early. It will seem like you’re premature in making those decisions, but when you look back on it, it will seem like you were too slow,'” DeWine added.

You can watch the entire interview with the governor in the video below.