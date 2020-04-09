Live Now
Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton provide update on COVID-19 in Ohio

Gov. DeWine praises Ohioans for flattening COVID-19 curve, but warns not time to let up

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine praised Ohioans Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.

“Ohioans have made a difference. We’ve made a huge difference,” he said talking about new scientific models that showing far less cases of the virus than once anticipated.

READ MORE: When will coronavirus peak in Ohio? Latest OSU model projects 1,600 cases per day

DeWine warned though, it is not time to let up or the progress that has been made can be reversed.

“We’ve hit a home run,” but it is not time to celebrate DeWine said making a baseball analogy. “The game is not over.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools