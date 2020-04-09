Gov. DeWine praises Ohioans for flattening COVID-19 curve, but warns not time to let up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine praised Ohioans Thursday during his daily COVID-19 briefing.
“Ohioans have made a difference. We’ve made a huge difference,” he said talking about new scientific models that showing far less cases of the virus than once anticipated.
DeWine warned though, it is not time to let up or the progress that has been made can be reversed.
“We’ve hit a home run,” but it is not time to celebrate DeWine said making a baseball analogy. “The game is not over.”