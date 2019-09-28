Gov. DeWine orders water testing for toxic chemicals

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering tests to find out whether potentially harmful chemicals are in the state’s drinking water.

DeWine on Friday said the state’s health and environmental protection agencies will be doing an analysis to look at manmade chemicals known as PFAS.

The potentially harmful industrial chemicals have been turning up in drinking water and some foods across the U.S.

The chemicals are used in products ranging from carpeting, cookware, microwave popcorn bags and firefighting foam.

DeWine says it’s unclear whether the chemicals have a widespread presence in the state water supply.

He wants a plan in place by December to test public and private water systems near known PFAS sources.

