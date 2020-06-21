Gov. DeWine orders U.S and Ohio flags lowered to honor Ohio Sgt. Wolfgang Kyle Weninger

This photo provided by his family shows Sgt. Wolfgang “Wolf” K. Weninger with his girlfriend, Shannon Riggins, at the Marine Corps ball in 2019 near Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. On Friday, June 19, 2020, Weninger, 28, was set to graduate from the U.S. Army Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Ga., where he went to learn how to become a paratrooper. On Tuesday, June 16, he was killed during a training jump. (Family photo via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Flags will be lowered to honor the service of an Ohio Marine, Sunday.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine ordered all U.S. flags lowered to honor Ohio Sgt. Wolfgang Kyle Weninger.

Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff on all public building throughout Ohio and will remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.

According to the Governor’s release, all public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the U.S and Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.

Weninger died Tuesday at Ft. Benning in Georgia after a parachute training accident.