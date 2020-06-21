Gov. DeWine orders U.S and Ohio flags lowered to honor Ohio Sgt. Wolfgang Kyle Weninger

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Flags will be lowered to honor the service of an Ohio Marine, Sunday.
Ohio Governor Mike Dewine ordered all U.S. flags lowered to honor Ohio Sgt. Wolfgang Kyle Weninger.
Ohio flags will be flown at half-staff on all public building throughout Ohio and will remain lowered until sunset on the day of his funeral.
According to the Governor’s release, all public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the U.S and Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.
Weninger died Tuesday at Ft. Benning in Georgia after a parachute training accident.