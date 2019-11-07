Gov. DeWine orders flags lowered to half-staff to honor Dayton Detective DelRio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings and grounds in Montgomery County, and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes Tower in Columbus in honor of Dayton Detective Jorge DelRio.

“Fran and I send our deepest condolences to the DelRio family, and the Dayton Police Department on the death of Detective DelRio,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “He leaves a distinguished legacy of service to his community.”

Fran and I send our deepest condolences to the DelRio family and the Dayton Police Department. Below is the order lowering the flags of the United States and State of Ohio in honor of the life and service of Dayton Police Detective Jorge DelRio. pic.twitter.com/6WL7ujyTEK — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) November 7, 2019

DelRio was shot twice in the face Monday night in Dayton while he and other DEA task force agents were conducting a drug bust.

He died as a result of his injuries on Thursday.

Dayton police chief Richard Biehl announced his death at a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 12.