Gov. DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all Ohio and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff effective immediately in honor of the life and legacy of Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings.

The flag will remain at half-staff through Friday, DeWine announced on Twitter.

Cummings, a sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the powerful chairman of one of the U.S. House committees leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, died Thursday of complications from longstanding health problems.

RELATED: Congressman Elijah Cummings has died at 68

He was 68.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools