Gov. DeWine orders flags at half-staff in honor of Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all Ohio and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff effective immediately in honor of the life and legacy of Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings.
The flag will remain at half-staff through Friday, DeWine announced on Twitter.
Cummings, a sharecropper’s son who rose to become a civil rights champion and the powerful chairman of one of the U.S. House committees leading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, died Thursday of complications from longstanding health problems.
He was 68.