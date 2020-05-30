Gov. DeWine, Mayor Ginther to hold news conference on Columbus protests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Columbus City Mayor Andrew Ginther have scheduled a news conference at 5pm, Saturday to address the protests taking place in the city.

Protestors have gathered in downtown Columbus Thursday, Friday and Saturday, demonstrating against police brutality after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

Saturday’s protest comes after two nights of protests in downtown Columbus that turned violent. Saturday’s protest remained largely peaceful, with police warning demonstrators to stay on the sidewalk.

Protesters chanted ‘black lives matter,’ ‘who do you serve?,’ and ‘no justice, no peace, no racist police.’

Rep. Joyce Beatty told NBC4 she and Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin were pepper sprayed while trying to intervene in an incident where a protester was scuffling with police.

On Friday, DeWine held a news conference where he talked about Floyd’s death and protesting.

“Protests expressing outrage are not only understandable, they are appropriate,” DeWine said. “Ohioans should speak out against wrongdoing. Ohioans should speak out for change . . . I ask my fellow Ohio citizens today as you gather in protest in the coming days throughout Ohio, regardless of the issue, please do so peacefully. We must not fight violence with more violence.”

Ginther told NBC4 he understands the anger.

“I think what you’re seeing is a compounding of frustration of anger, of resentment, and a lot of people who have have been personally hurt by racism and discrimination,” Ginther said.

The mayor said he wants people to protest and to exercise their constitutional right to be heard.

You can watch the news conference here on NBC4i.com, or on the NBC4i Facebook page.