Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted declare Thanksgiving as Day of Prayer, Gratitude, and Remembrance

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted have declared Thanksgiving 2020 as a as a Day of Prayer, Gratitude, and Remembrance. 

“The proclamation recognizes the resilience and determination of Ohioans who are taking necessary steps to emerge from this crisis, care for their fellow citizens, and support Ohio’s healthcare workers. The proclamation also encourages Ohioans to pause and acknowledge those currently suffering from COVID-19 and those who are grieving the deaths of loved ones who have died because of the virus,” a statement from DeWine and Husted reads.

You can download the full declaration here: Thanksgiving-2020Download

