Gov. DeWine issues new mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the statewide mask order will be reissued along with three new provisions.

Each business is required to post a mask requirement at public entrances

Each store is responsible for customers and employees wearing a mask

The governor’s office will form a new retail compliance unit

Governor DeWine also announced a new order that will place significant new restrictions on gatherings including requiring everyone to be seated and wearing a mask unless they’re eating or drinking. Businesses are also not allowed to permit dancing or games.