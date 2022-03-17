COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and officials with Intel will be announcing statewide education initiatives during a news conference, Thursday.

DeWine, along with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted will be joining officials with Intel at Columbus State Community College to announce details of initiatives.

A release from the governor’s office said Intel will provide details of its investment in higher education and research at universities, community colleges and technical educators across Ohio.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.