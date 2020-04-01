Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 2,547 cases confirmed, 65 deaths

Gov. DeWine implores manufacturers to produce products needed for Ohio coronavirus surge

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is asking Ohio manufacturers to make supplies needed for the anticipated surge of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the state.

The COVID-19 critical supply list (below) is divided into seven categories: diagnostics and testing, health facilities infrastructure and equipment, personal protective equipment, drugs and medical consumables, medical equipment, advanced, and disinfection consumables/ biohazardous waste management.

Download the PDF list in the link below.

PPE-Sub-Categories-page-1Download

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

