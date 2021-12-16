COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have been exposed to COVID-19 for a second time.

A release from the governor’s office says both were exposed Monday, who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Neither have symptoms and both have tested negative for the virus as of Thursday. They will continue to be tested daily and will postpone public events, according to the release.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff was asked about the exposure during his regular Thursday morning press conference. Ohio’s top doctor said DeWine is “leading by example” by quarantining.

“As we see this virus becoming more and more contagious, its ability to spread and its ability to place people at risk really just becomes that much more severe,” he said.

Since more people are going to inevitably come in contact with the virus, Vanderhoff said, DeWine being exposed to it “underlines how important it is for all of us to take the appropriate steps.”

“Personal responsibility is a very important part of making any community, any society, work really, really well,” he said.

The DeWines’ exposure this week is the second time both the governor and first lady have been exposed since November. They have both been vaccinated and have received their booster shot.