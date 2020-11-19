Gov. DeWine explains how the statewide curfew will be enforced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine responded to questions about enforcement of the statewide curfew that goes into effect Thursday, Nov. 19 at 10 p.m.

The curfew will last 21 days and runs from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“We’re not looking to pull someone over. What we are looking for is to set a bar, and I think Ohioans understand the gravity of the situation that we’re in,” DeWine said. “We don’t anticipate that police will go pull someone over and they’ll just assume that they have a legitimate reason to be out.”

No retail establishments, with a couple of exceptions, will be open during those restricted hours.

“I trust Ohioans to take personal responsibility to not be out after 10:00 unless they need to be, unless there’s an emergency going on,” DeWine said. “But on the other hand, if there’s a number of people congregating somewhere, then the police are probably going to pull over and say, ‘Hey, it’s beyond 10:00. You guys need to go home.”