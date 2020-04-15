Gov. DeWine challenges Ohioans to beat Michigan at completing 2020 Census

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Governor Mike DeWine appealed to Ohioans’ state pride challenging its citizens to complete the 2020 Census at a higher rate than our neighbors to the north.

“It’s always good to challenge our friends up north in Michigan. We are lagging a little bit. Ohio’s response rate, I’m told, is now 52.2 percent. Michigan is at 55 percent,” DeWine said Wednesday at his daily COVID-19 press briefing.

The Constitution of the United States mandates a census be taken every ten years. Each state’s numbers are particularly important because they determine the number of U.S. Representatives each state sends to Congress as well as federal funding.

