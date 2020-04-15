Gov. DeWine challenges Ohioans to beat Michigan at completing 2020 Census

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Governor Mike DeWine appealed to Ohioans’ state pride challenging its citizens to complete the 2020 Census at a higher rate than our neighbors to the north.

“It’s always good to challenge our friends up north in Michigan. We are lagging a little bit. Ohio’s response rate, I’m told, is now 52.2 percent. Michigan is at 55 percent,” DeWine said Wednesday at his daily COVID-19 press briefing.

The Constitution of the United States mandates a census be taken every ten years. Each state’s numbers are particularly important because they determine the number of U.S. Representatives each state sends to Congress as well as federal funding.

CLICK HERE to fill out the census for your household. It takes around 15

