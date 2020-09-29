Gov. DeWine announces overhaul to Ohio’s Medicaid program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During his Tuesday briefing, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced an overhaul to the state’s Medicaid program.

DeWine said the overhaul comes after talking to health leaders in the state about how to make a program that focuses on people and not on the business of managing care.

“This is the first major overhaul of Medicaid in 15 years,” said DeWine. “In the coming days, the Department of Medicaid will be rolling out a series of requests for applications for manage care plans to submit to us to help carry out this vision.”

According to DeWine the department of Medicaid is the largest health insurance provider in the state with 3 million Ohioans

DeWine says that businesses interested can apply starting Wednesday.

The newly selected plans will help businesses provide a role in helping members develop good health habits like using primary care instead of the emergency room, provide needed vaccines, and prenatal care for pregnant women.

The Department of Medicaid will also be issuing a second managed care application later this fall, according to Dewine, to specifically serve children who have complex behavioral health needs.

“Our new managed care program for these children, called Ohio RISE, will work to build up evidence-based care coordination and behavioral health programs throughout the state, ensuring access for more children and better outcomes,” said DeWine.

DeWine also noted that if you are currently covered by Medicaid, any changes to the program will not disrupt your coverage or access to care.