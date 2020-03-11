Goshen Lane Elementary School closes after parent claims exposure to coronavirus

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — An elementary school in Gahanna has closed today as a precaution after a parent claimed to have been exposed to coronavirus.

According to a letter from Gahanna Jefferson Public Schools Superintendent Steve Barrett, Goshen Lane Elementary School will be closed, Wednesday, as a precaution for a deep cleaning.

Barrett states that a parent claimed, Tuesday, that her husband had been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Later however, the parent retracted the statement, saying her comment was a mistake and that no one in her family had been exposed to the virus.

“Although we believe there is no cause for continuing concern, these kinds of statements cannot be taken lightly. As such, we are guided in our decision-making by our commitment to keep our students, staff and our school community safe and healthy,” Barrett’s statement reads.

All other Gahanna-Jefferson schools will be open, and district officials will follow up with the Franklin County Public Health Department.