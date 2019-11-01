Google breaks ground on $600 million New Albany complex

NEW ALBANY, OH (WCMH) — Google is celebrating a major investment in New Albany.

The new data center facility represents a $600 million investment in Ohio’s internet infrastructure.

Thousands are already employed through construction and trade jobs as they work towards completion.

The company also announced a $1 million Google.org Impact Challenge Ohio.

They are calling on nonprofits throughout the state to submit their most innovative ideas to create economic opportunities for their community.

“We thank Google for their investment in Ohio,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “This and additional data center investments have contributed to making Ohio the tech center of the Midwest. The infrastructure that accompanies these types of investments creates a real and strategic economic advantage for Ohio.”

“New Albany has a strong track record of attracting and retaining a high caliber of businesses and technological companies,” said New Albany Mayor Sloan Spalding, “Google’s data center is another example of this and we are thrilled to have them join our community.”

They hope to open the facility next year and are already filling positions online.