COLUMBUS, OH. (WCMH) — Classic cars, trucks, and hot rods are taking over the Ohio Expo Center this weekend. The GOODGUYS car show is back for its 24th year.

Marketing manager Stephanie Schoennagel says they’re hopeful for a bigger crowd than last year’s post-pandemic show.

“We have so much going on,” said Schoennagel. “We have CPP autocross racing series, our burnout competition, so it’s really a family-friendly event.”

One of the main attractions of this weekend’s event is the Mustang Madness showroom organized by GOODGUYS announcer Alex Idzardi.

“We’re housing 100 of the rarest, most unique top mustangs in the country this weekend,” said Idzardi.

22-year-old Thomas Dickerson from Athens, Georgia brought the car he built at Georgia Technical College thanks to the support of his college president.

Now, he’s hoping to show the younger generation that it’s never too early to build cars.

“At first I didn’t know I could accomplish this kind of quality at a technical school cause I didn’t think it was possible,” said Dickerson.

From rookie to veteran, Texas native Mac Bernd has been coming to this show for 15 years.

“Well there are a lot of reasons [i come here]. People in Ohio are great car enthusiasts, so they’re interested in what we bring,” said Bernd. “We travel all the way from Texas just because of the people who are here.”

Because of a recent spike in car thefts in Central Ohio, NBc4 checked with the Columbus Division of Police who say officers will be keeping an eye on areas where the classic cars are parked and displayed, especially hotel parking lots.

The event will take place Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.