Ohio Department of Health issues Stay at Home order for all Ohio

Good samaritan tackles grocery store gunman

(WOWT/NBC News)  Two men are being hailed as heroes after stopping an active shooting in a Nebraska grocery store.

Tom Wenzl was shopping at an Omaha Hy-Vee when a man entered and began firing shots.

As Hy-Vee customers and staff scrambled to get out, Wenzl stayed, ducking behind a checkout counter.

“I hunkered down – he was in five or six – I crouched and waited.  When he came through, that’s when I tackled him,” Wenzl says.

Omaha Police Deputy Police Chief Scott Gray was nearby. He had been shopping for groceries moments earlier.

As Wenzl wrestled with the shooter, Gray fought to secure the gun, and broke a couple of bones in his hand doing it.

“I was a fraction of a second from shooting the guy.  What he did was truly selfless and heroic,” Gray says of Wenzl’s actions. “Talk about a guy who has no weapon.  It’s just him.  He’s a guy who felt like something needs to be done.”

