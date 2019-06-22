Golf tournament to benefit African-American male wellness held in Canal Winchester

CANAL WINCHESTER (WCMH) — A Columbus organization wants to stress the importance of reducing risks for preventable diseases, especially among African-American men.

To that end, the African-American Male Wellness Initiative held its ninth annual golf tournament Saturday, with dozens showing up to participate.

“Anytime you get on a golf course, it’s a good day,” said professional golfer Gerry Hammond.

The event is just one of the many events benefiting African-American Wellness Initiative. The money raised will help get screenings and spread awareness to African-American males in our community.

“I think people forget that life is a gift and you don’t have life if you don’t have health,” Hammod said.

While funding is one of the organization’s goals, a second isn’t as tangible.

“We have to get men to go to the doctor, and it’s about building trust,” said Perry Gregory, African-American Wellness Initiative director.

Gregory said black men die more often from the top five preventable diseases.

The African-American Male Wellness Initiative and its annual walk are trying to change that.

NBC 4’s own Mike Jackson helped lead the way for the awareness effort last year.

“Most black men don’t go to the doctor and so through our initiative, we are really trying to encourage men to go to the doctor, know their numbers and get moving,” Gregory said.

The African-American Male Wellness Initiative connects with health partners across central Ohio.

Gregory said the 16 annual African American Male Wellness Walk will be held Aug. 10 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Livingston Park, 760 E. Livingston Ave.

There will be free health screenings to help attendees get a handle on their health numbers. The event is open to everyone.

Click here for more information about the African American Male Wellness Initiative and the African American Wellness Walk.