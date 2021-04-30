‘Golden Voice’ Ted Williams says he won’t run for governor in 2022

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ted Williams, the former homeless man who became instantly famous through a viral video that showcased his golden voice, is saying a political office is not in his future.
A week ago, in an interview with radio station WWGH in Marion, Williams said he would consider running for governor of Ohio in 2022. But late Thursday, he released a statement saying it’s not going to happen.
"I'm sorry to be the bearer of bad news and bringing a halt to all the laughter and the shock, but I am not running for Ohio governor or any other political office," Williams' statement read. "This was something that should have never been released. Running was just an idea."
Since Williams became famous in 2011, he has gone on to make national television appearances and earned numerous voiceover jobs.
“A few months ago, I expressed my passion on wanting to make positive changes in the lives of people,” Williams said in the statement. “In the excitement of it all, I allowed a friend and radio colleague to talk me into running for office, which that was NOT something I wanted to do.”
Among announced candidates, Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has said he will seek a second term in 2022, and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has said she will seek the Democratic nomination.
Here is Williams’ complete statement:
I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news and bringing a halt to all the laughter and the shock but I am not running for Ohio Governor or any other political office.
This was something that should have never been released, running was just a idea. It’s lucky for our governor, because I would’ve given him a run for his money…lol, including our Mayor.
In all seriousness, if I was given the opportunity to be in a position of influence of that magnitude, I would bring positive change to the people of Ohio and it would be exciting. It’s just not for me at this time.
I speak with thousands of Ohio residents and others throughout our nation everyday and I hear and see the needs of everyday people and their voices aren’t being heard.
There is so much that needs to be done. A few months ago I expressed my passion on wanting to make positive changes in the lives of people. In the excitement of it all, I allowed a friend and radio colleague to talk me into running for office, which that was NOT something I wanted to do. Before I knew it, it went live, and I found out at the same time as you all did.
Making a difference in my state is near and dear to my heart, which will affect my family and generations to come but manager and my family was dead-set against the idea of me running for office. My girlfriend of 30yrs just passed away and I’m still dealing with that.
I would like to stand with someone with influence that really desires to make a positive difference in our state. In closing, to my Ohio friends, I ask that you keep me in your prayers; I love each and every one of you. Even though running for governor wasn’t accurate, I saw a lot of your comments on social media and I would like to say thank you for your support and kind words, the other comments were just hilarious, so thank you for the laugh.
What is true is that GREAT things are coming this year so keep an eye out.
