‘Golden Voice’ Ted Williams says he won’t run for governor in 2022

Ted Williams, a homeless man from Columbus, Ohio, whose deep, velvety voice and touching story prompted an outpouring of sympathy and job offers from across the country, is interviewed after his appearance on the NBC “Today” television show, in New York, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ted Williams, the former homeless man who became instantly famous through a viral video that showcased his golden voice, is saying a political office is not in his future.

A week ago, in an interview with radio station WWGH in Marion, Williams said he would consider running for governor of Ohio in 2022. But late Thursday, he released a statement saying it’s not going to happen.

“I’m sorry to be the bearer of bad news and bringing a halt to all the laughter and the shock, but I am not running for Ohio governor or any other political office,” Williams’ statement read. “This was something that should have never been released. Running was just an idea. It’s lucky for our governor, because I would’ve given him a run for his money … lol.”

Since Williams became famous in 2011, he has gone on to make national television appearances and earned numerous voiceover jobs.

“A few months ago, I expressed my passion on wanting to make positive changes in the lives of people,” Williams said in the statement. “In the excitement of it all, I allowed a friend and radio colleague to talk me into running for office, which that was NOT something I wanted to do.”

Among announced candidates, Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has said he will seek a second term in 2022, and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has said she will seek the Democratic nomination.

Here is Williams’ complete statement: